BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao admits misuse of MPLADS funds

A video of him speaking at a meeting held with public representatives of local bodies of the BJP here two days ago is going viral

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

File Photo

Adilabad: BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao has waded into a controversy by reportedly admitting that he had constructed a house for him and performed the wedding of his son with the help of funds from the MP Local Area Development Division Scheme (MPLADS).

A video of him speaking at a meeting held with public representatives of local bodies of the BJP here two days ago is going viral. He is heard stating that there was nothing wrong in using the funds for personal needs. Rao also admitted that he had not utilized the funds for any developmental projects but however, claimed that he had not ‘misused’ the funds like some other MPs.

With the video clip going viral on social media platforms, several people have come out criticising the MP, who is said to have told the gathering that he had received the next allocation of MPLADS, which he would use for development of his constituency.