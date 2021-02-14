Blackbucks, deer back in Godavari backwaters in Nizamabad

The presence of migratory birds in the backwaters also added to the scenic beauty in the area

By | Published: 7:18 pm

Nizamabad: With water receding in river Godavari, blackbucks and deer have resurfaced in the backwaters of Sriramsagar Project at Nandipet mandal, attracting tourists and locals alike. The presence of migratory birds in the backwaters also added to the scenic beauty in the area.

Herds of blackbucks and deer were spotted on Saturday, frolicking in the backwaters in Gangadda Nadukuda and Nuthpally villages on the banks of the project. With abundant grass growing along the banks, these agile animals made a comeback from the forests in Nirmal and Nizamabad district where they had retreated when the river was in full flow. This is also the breeding time for the deer.

People were seen capturing the animals having fun on their mobile phones, and sharing it on social media platforms with their friends and relatives.

