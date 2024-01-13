Blankets, rice donated to tribals in Kothagudem

The foundation members came to know that tribal families living in the forest village were suffering from the severe cold.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 05:23 PM

Kothagudem: Happy to Help You Foundation has extended a helping hand to residents of a tribal hamlet in the district.

The foundation members distributed blankets, rice and clothes to tribals besides snacks for children at Kothur of Ulvanuru gram panchayat of Palvoncha in the district. The foundation members came to know that tribal families living in the forest village were suffering from the severe cold.

With the help of donors Shankar, Saraswati, Meenakshi and Naveen the material was distributed.

The foundation members Naveen, Manish, Lentil Leans, Dilip, Rama Krishna and others participated in the programme.