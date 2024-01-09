Kothagudem: TVPS appeals to SP to protect rights of PwDs

TVPS founder Sathish Gundapuneni wanted the rights of disabled people widely publicised and implemented strictly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 10:00 PM

Kothagudem: The members of Telangana Vibhinna Pratibhavantula Sangham (TVPS) appealed to Superintendent of Police, B Rohith Raju to effectively implement Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act in the district.

The TVPS founder Sathish Gundapuneni and others called on the SP at his office here on Tuesday, felicitated him and extended good wishes. Sathish recalled and lauded the services rendered by the SP to the people of Kothagudem during the Covid lockdown period when he served as ASP in the district.

He wanted the rights of disabled people widely publicised and implemented strictly. Rohith Raju thanked the members of TVPS for extending wishes to him and promised to stand by the disabled persons in all ways.

The SP released a publicity poster printed by TVPS for the protection of the disabled persons. VJAC district convener Kati Nageswara Rao, TVPS general secretary Medi Praveen Kumar, Shailaja, Rafi, Chand Pasha, Karunakar, Yousaf and others were present.