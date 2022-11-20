Blast from the past: Photo exhibition documenting Golconda at Salarjung Museum on Nov 24

By Kota Saumya Published: Updated On - 07:58 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Hyderabad: For German photographer Thomas Lüttge, it is going to be a homecoming of sorts when he returns to Hyderabad for the launch of a project that has become something of a passion over the years.

The intrepid photographer first visited the city in 1975, then 1996 and later 2012 capturing the changing topography of the land over the years. While his fellow photographer and former director of Max Mueller Bhavan Hyderabad, Hans Winterberg, has passed away, the duo’s collective photographic work will be displayed in an exhibition at Salarjung Museum on November 24.

Being held as part of Indian Photo Festival, the project which began under Goethe Zentrum has now become a book titled Golkonda-Hyderabad 1975/1996/2012: A Photographic Essay by Thomas Lüttge and Hans Winterberg, edited by Heiko Sievers. It will be launched in the city by Thomas Lüttge and Heiko Sievers.

The book being launched in the city presents a pictorial journey of Thomas Lüttge and Hans Winterberg as they charted the changing conditions of historic buildings and architectural marvels of Golconda and Hyderabad – through the effects of conservation, preservation, and the development of the city.

The photographs featured in the book are a curated selection from an archive of work that spanned a period of 40 years.

The exhibition will be a delight for history buffs and those who share a love for its unique architecture seen from the eyes of a photographer who is adept at documenting different cityscapes like New York, Paris, Munich, Mumbai, Pune among others. Thomas’s work mostly revolves around people and the environment and explores ancient cultures, particularly China, Japan, Thailand, India, and Mexico.