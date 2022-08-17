Blood donation camps mark diamond jubilee celebrations in erstwhile Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:35 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Collector Bharati Hollikeri and MLA Diwakar Rao visits the blood donation camp held in Mancherial on Wednesday.

Adilabad: Blood donation camps were held to mark ongoing diamond jubilee celebrations of India’s Independence held in erstwhile Adilabad district on Wednesday.

As many as 150 units of blood were gathered during the camp held in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Ichoda primary health centre of Adilabad district.

Collector Sikta Patnaik inaugurated the camp. She said that healthy people could give away their blood. She added that the blood would be used for saving lives of victims of road accidents and children in need of the blood.

Similarly, Collector Bharati Hollikeri and MLA Diwakar Rao inaugurated the blood donation camp conducted in Mancherial. She said that one could save the lives of patients during medical emergencies by donating blood. She requested healthy persons to come forward to give away their blood for patients of thalassemia and sickle cell, blood disorders. A total of 75 units of blood were raised.

Meanwhile, 110 units of blood were raised in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Youngsters, employees of various departments and policemen donated blood during the camp which was inaugurated by MLA Athram Sakku. Collector Rahul Raj too donated the blood for the cause.