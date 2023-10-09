Boating facility resumed in Gandhari Vanam of Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:04 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Foresters flagg off to a boat ride facility resumed in a pond of Gandhari Vanam on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal on Monday.

Mancherial: The much-awaited boating facility was resumed in Gandhari Vanam or an urban forest park situated on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal on Monday, cheering nature lovers and picnickers. It was suspended before Covid-19 lockdown.

Gandhari Vanam in-charge P Santosh said that a pedaled boating facility was restarted in a pond of the park for the convenience of visitors. One can take a road by paying Rs 50, while the entry of the park is Rs 30 per head. Four life jackets were arranged for the safety of visitors. The boat which was used in the past was repaired, he stated.

The boating facility, a major attraction in the park, was stopped five years back. Nature lovers of the facility have been deprived of the ride since then. Gandhari Vanam, created on a sprawling 137 hectares in 2015 at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 crore, the park is a home to a host of forest plant species, a staggering array of avian community, butterflies, wild boars and monkeys.

