Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023
Body of youngster found on railway track in Peddapalli

The body was found at a railway track under Peddapalli-Manthani flyover on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:59 PM, Wed - 4 January 23
Representational image.

Peddapalli: Nagapuri Rajkumar, 20, died, allegedly by jumping in front of a train, on the outskirts of Peddapalli town.

The body was found at a railway track under Peddapalli-Manthani flyover on Wednesday. A message on his WhatsApp indicated that he was unable to tolerate mental pressure from his grandmother Veeramma and Aunt Burra Sravanthi over property issues, Ramagundam railway police said.

Based on a complaint by Rajkumar’s mother Manjula, the police registered the case and began investigation.

 

