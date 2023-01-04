| Body Of Youngster Found On Railway Track In Peddapalli

Body of youngster found on railway track in Peddapalli

The body was found at a railway track under Peddapalli-Manthani flyover on Wednesday.

Published Date - 08:59 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Peddapalli: Nagapuri Rajkumar, 20, died, allegedly by jumping in front of a train, on the outskirts of Peddapalli town.

The body was found at a railway track under Peddapalli-Manthani flyover on Wednesday. A message on his WhatsApp indicated that he was unable to tolerate mental pressure from his grandmother Veeramma and Aunt Burra Sravanthi over property issues, Ramagundam railway police said.

Based on a complaint by Rajkumar’s mother Manjula, the police registered the case and began investigation.