Body of youngster found on railway track in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: Nagapuri Rajkumar, 20, died, allegedly by jumping in front of a train, on the outskirts of Peddapalli town.
The body was found at a railway track under Peddapalli-Manthani flyover on Wednesday. A message on his WhatsApp indicated that he was unable to tolerate mental pressure from his grandmother Veeramma and Aunt Burra Sravanthi over property issues, Ramagundam railway police said.
Based on a complaint by Rajkumar’s mother Manjula, the police registered the case and began investigation.