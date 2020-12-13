Book on Hyderabad Police’s Covid fight released

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: A book ‘Cop vs Covid’ detailing the efforts of the Hyderabad Police in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic was released by Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan on Saturday. The book recalls the efforts of the Hyderabad policemen in enforcing the lockdown, shifting the Covid-19 patients to hospitals, contact tracing, security at the Covid-19 hospitals, reaching out to the needy and those in distress during the lockdown and arranging travel for migrants to their native places.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the police have done a commendable job and was at the forefront in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. “Although they were initially unprepared for the challenging task, the police department despite all odds did a wonderful job,” he said. Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan applauded the efforts of the Hyderabad Police and said that the judiciary is aware of the hard work of the Police Department in such challenging and tough times.