Book on ‘Smile Designing’ released

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: A book explaining the concepts of modern dentistry to common man ‘Smile Designing’, authored by senior dental surgeon from Hyderabad, Dr MS Gowd, was released by Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu here on Friday.

The book seeks to explain concepts on modern cosmetic dentistry, dental care and leveraging technology for better oral care, from a common man’s perspective. The book was launched in the presence of Advisor, Government of Telangana, KV Ramanachary and Founder, Kinnera Arts Association, Maddela Raghu Ram.

Dr Gowd, who is also Fellow of International College of Prosthodontists, said that ‘Smile Designing’ will provide a comprehensive overview on dental and oral care and is a treasure trove of information on latest advances in dentistry, painless treatment through laser therapy, invisible braces, teeth correction, closing gaps, orthodontic treatment, child’s teeth, teeth whitening, black gums, teeth jewelry, fracture teeth and repair and discoloured teeth.

Dr. Gowd, who has Fellowship of American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, has in the past authored several books on dental care in multiple languages, to bridge knowledge gap between dental specialists and common man.

