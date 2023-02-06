Bowling to likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne a great learning experience: Shashank

Hyderabad bowler was with the visitors as net bowler in Bengaluru

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 10:30 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Hyderabad bowler M Shashank with Australian cricketer Ashton Agar during a training session in Bengaluru.

Hyderabad: For Hyderabad’s 20-year-old left-arm spinner Mehrotra Shashank it was a dream-come-true moment when he got to bowl at the likes of the world’s best batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

The youngster was part of the visiting Australian team’s preparations as their net bowler for the upcoming Test series against India that will begin on February 9. He joined the Australian team in Bengaluru on February 2 and was with them till February 5.

“Bowling to Australian batters like Smith and Labuschagne was a great experience. I felt good when I got them a couple of times. I got Smith stumped and got Peter Handscomb out at slips. Handscomb came to me and appreciated my bowling. It was a great experience bowling to Alex Carey and Cameroon Green as well,” he added.

Shashank got an opportunity when Hyderabad team coach Milap Mewada suggested his name as a net bowler. Australia included the left-arm spinner to counter the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel who they potentially will face in the Test series.

Shashank had an opportunity to speak to the Australian spinners Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar and their bowling coach and former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori, and the youngster said the interactions will help him go a long way in his career.

“The sessions were pretty long. I bowled for 35 overs on the first day. The quality of batting is very very high. Bowling at domestic cricketers and at international cricketers is a different ball game altogether. I also got to see Ashton Agar and Nathan Lyon bowl. Agar is very consistent with the line and length. I saw how Lyon grips the ball and how he releases it. I also got to talk to Daniel Vettori who is their bowling coach.”

“I idolise Ravindra Jadeja. I am a keen follower of both Agar and Lyon. Interactions with them and their bowling coach Vettori are a big boost. I had a lot of conversations with Agar and Lyon on the final day. I got many tips and suggestions about the basics in bowling. These lessons will help me a lot in my career,” said Shashank who made his Ranji Trophy debut for Hyderabad this season.