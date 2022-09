Boy dies in paper mill in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:56 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Dead body of Suraj Kumar

Sanagreddy: A boy died after accidentally sustaining head injury at Kanishka Paper Mills at Gummadidala in Sangareddy district on Sunday. The boy identified as Suraj Kumar (14) was son of Ram Kashi Sada, an employee of Kanishka Paper Mills.

Suraj came to meet his father Kashi at the paper mill. While walking close to the machinery, he sustained a serious head injury. Death was instant for him. A case was registered. The body was taken to Area Hospital Patancheru for postmortem.

