Two drown in separate incidents in Medak district

Sangareddy: Two persons drowned in separate incidents in erstwhile Medak district.
A 14-year-old boy drowned at Nallvally village in Gummadidala mandal late on Sunday night. The victim was Karthik Chary, a resident of Nallvally.
He reportedly went to a water body for a swim with his friends on Sunday afternoon. The body was retrieved.
In the second incident, a shepherd drowned in the backwaters of Nizam Sagar reservoir in Pedda Shankarampet mandal on Sunday night.
He was Chowdaripally Raju, a resident of Mukthapur in Nagulgidda mandal. The body was retrieved on Monday morning.