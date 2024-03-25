| Two Drown In Separate Incidents In Medak District

He reportedly went to a water body for a swim with his friends on Sunday afternoon. The body was retrieved.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 March 2024, 06:45 PM

Sangareddy: Two persons drowned in separate incidents in erstwhile Medak district.

A 14-year-old boy drowned at Nallvally village in Gummadidala mandal late on Sunday night. The victim was Karthik Chary, a resident of Nallvally.

In the second incident, a shepherd drowned in the backwaters of Nizam Sagar reservoir in Pedda Shankarampet mandal on Sunday night.

He was Chowdaripally Raju, a resident of Mukthapur in Nagulgidda mandal. The body was retrieved on Monday morning.