#BoycottPathan: Another day, another boycott trend

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published: Published Date - 04:42 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: Looks like a section of desi Twitterati learnt the term ‘boycott’ and never stopped using it. In their latest attack, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ became a victim of the boycott trend by scores of netizens.

The actor celebrated his 57th birthday on November 2 by posting the teaser of one of his most-awaited films, ‘Pathaan’. The teaser was touted to be a return gift for his fans on his birthday.

As soon as the teaser was shared by King Khan and Yash Raj Films, people had mixed reactions for the same. Some of his fans showered their love on him while some resorted to the Boycott trend on Twitter.

#BoycottPathan is trending on Twitter with more than 34.2k tweets. While some dug up King Khan’s old video, others uploaded images from Deepika’s JNU visit.

One Twitter user wrote: “Jo desh ka nahi who kisika nahi #Boycott Bollywood is not just a slogan but part of our lifestyle. #BoycottPathan.”

Another user tweeted “Ready to #BoycottPathan and all other Hindu hating Bollywood movies. No more useless glorification of foreigners and colonizing cultures. #BoycottBollywood Nexus stopping CS in SSR case(sic).”

While a third user tweeted “can you watch a film of a guy who wanted Pak players to play ipl even after 26/11 which killed 170+ Indians. Is this not supporting terrorism? He is not afraid of Pakistanis but feels unsafe with fellow Hindus ad calls India intolerant. Let’s show him “intolerance” #BoycottPathan(sic)”

Bollywood movies have been facing the brunt of boycott trends and cancel culture on social media these days. Movies like ‘Laal Singh Chadda’, ‘Fighter’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Liger’, and many more have fallen prey to the discontentment of the public.