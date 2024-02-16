BPharm graduate in Khammam turns chaiwala

Sandeep Gundla of Tanikella village of Konijerla mandal in the district graduated in 2016 and worked for private pharmacy firms for nearly four years in Hyderabad.

By James Edwin Published Date - 16 February 2024, 05:55 PM

Khammam: Reminiscent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who once sold chai (tea) before reaching the top position in Indian politics, a BPharm graduate in Khammam is also attempting a shot at success by selling tea, to make it big not in politics, but as an entrepreneur.

Sandeep Gundla of Tanikella village of Konijerla mandal in the district graduated in 2016 and worked for private pharmacy firms for nearly four years in Hyderabad.

Also Read Check out this unique marketing strategy of Hyderabad chaiwala

He quit the job as he lost interest in it and started a mobile tea outlet two weeks ago in a bid to find self-employment.

Explaining what made him quit his job and start selling tea, Sandeep told Telangana Today that he always wanted to start his own business.

As running a pharmacy business needs huge initial investment, he decided to start a mobile tea outlet. What makes the tea outlet more attractive, in addition to the varieties of tea served, is its shape.

The Khammam mobile chaiwala said he spent around Rs.2.5 lakh to get a custom-made kitchen cabin in the shape of a tea cup which is towed by an auto-rickshaw.

Sandeep informed that he sells 15 to 20 varieties of chai, like dum chai, allam (ginger) chai herbal tea, green tea, lemon tea and others. The response from the public to the mobile outlet is good but facing issues related to traffic, he said.

He said he parks the outlet named ‘Hello Chai’ at main junctions in Khammam to sell tea. He is now trying to find a site where there would be no traffic issues so that he could run his business smoothly.