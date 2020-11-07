BRAOU PG exams from December 15

By | Published: 7:31 pm

Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) will hold PG (MA, MCom, MSc and MBA) and certificate programmes examinations from December 15. The exams will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The last date for online registration is November 25, the BRAOU said in a press release on Saturday.

Students have been advised to visit the university portal www.braouonline.in for the detailed examinations timetable. For further details, visit BRAOU study centres or contact help desk numbers on 7382929570/580/590/600.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .