Brave witnesses who helped Hyderabad cops punish killer

By | Published: 9:18 pm 9:22 pm

Hyderabad: Ever wondered what the witness of a murder goes through, especially if it is in a sensational murder case? They get threats. They even get bribe offers to refrain from deposing before court.

There are many who get frightened and succumb to the pressure. And that is where Abdul Aijaz, Mohammed Zahid and Mohammed Imran, all aged in their 20s, stand out.

The trio, who were witnesses in the sensational Anusha murder case, were offered a whopping Rs.1 lakh each by an unknown caller who got in touch with them through an Internet call. The pressure kept mounting as the case was taken up in court, but the three, according to Joint Commissioner of Police and East Zone DCP M. Ramesh, withstood the pressure and gave their statements in court. They were not rich enough to brush off the Rs.1 lakh, but for them, ethics mattered and the victim, Anusha, was from their locality.

The three were on Thursday felicitated by Ramesh and the police department for helping them secure conviction for the culprit in the case. The court had on Wednesday pronounced life imprisonment with a fine of Rs.10,000 to Arepalli Venkat of Warasiguda based on the witness statements. Venkat, allegedly upset over being ignored by Anusha, had called her to the Osmania University campus and killed her by slitting her throat in 2018.

“God bless this tribe,” Ramesh said, adding that while Aijaz, 27, was an AC technician, Zahid, 23, and Imran, 26, were into private jobs. All three are from Warasiguda.

