Breaking: 8 injured in bomb blast in Pakistan

By PTI Published Date - 01:12 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Peshawar: A bomb blast targeted a vehicle of the security forces near a hospital complex in Pakistan’s Peshawar city on Monday, injuring eight people, including 5 paramilitary force personnel, a senior police official in this capital city of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said.

The attack took place on personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) in front of Prime Hospital on Warsak Road.

Warsak Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Arshad Khan said that five FC officials and three civilians have been injured as a result of the blast.

He added that the blast appeared to have been an improvised explosive device (IED) attack.

Khan said that further investigation was underway and that a report by the Bomb Disposal Unit would further clarify the nature of the blast.

Peshawar City Police Chief Ashfaq Anwar said initial reports do not suggest that it was a suicide blast and it seemed explosive was dumped on the roadside.