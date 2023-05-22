Breaking: Actor Sarath Babu passes away

Telugu actor Sarath Babu, who was admitted in AIG Hospitals since many days, was being treated for sepsis in his entire body.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:10 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: Senior actor Sarath Babu passed away in a private hospital in Hyderabad at 71. Sarath Babu was undergoing treatment for several days at AIG Hospitals. The reports say that Sarath Babu died due to sepsis in his whole body and multiple organ failure.

The film industry and politicians are expressing their condolences on social media. Family members are making arrangements to move Sarath Babu’s body to Chennai.

Earlier, there were many rumors that he had died on May 3, 2023, due to this illness; however, news reports confirmed that he was still alive and was undergoing treatment. His relatives and PR have informed the public not to believe any fake news.

Sarath Babu is an Indian actor who has worked predominantly in Tamil and Telugu cinema. He has appeared in over 200 films, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and a few Malayalam and Hindi films. He entered the film industry in 1973 through a Telugu film and later became popular through the Tamil film Nizhal Nijamagiradhu (1978), directed by K Balachander. He has received eight state Nandi Awards. He was born on July 31, 1951 in Amudala village of Srikakulam district.