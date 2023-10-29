Breaking News: Passenger train derails near Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram district

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:48 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Visakhapatnam to Rayagada journey takes an unexpected turn as a passenger train en route from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada in Odisha derailed near Kothavalasa (M) Alamanda-Kantakapalli, situated in Vizianagaram district.

Railway officials have rushed to the site to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance.

More details are awaited. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

