Breaking News: Passenger train derails near Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram district

Railway officials have rushed to the site to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance.

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Visakhapatnam to Rayagada journey takes an unexpected turn as a passenger train en route from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada in Odisha derailed near Kothavalasa (M) Alamanda-Kantakapalli, situated in Vizianagaram district.

More details are awaited. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

