Bride-to-be, kin among 6 killed in Mahabubabad accident

Mahabubabad: The wedding cards were printed and even the distribution had begun as the marriage is scheduled for February 10. The joy of the bride-to-be was palpable, as she, along with her mother, brother, uncle and aunt, was going to purchase ‘marriage clothes’. But it all ended in a tragedy as all of them died in a gory accident took place on the outskirts of Marrimitta village of Gudur mandal in Mahabubabad district on Friday.

Six people, including the driver, died when a lorry rammed into the auto they were travelling in. The incident caused grief that can last for a lifetime for Jatoth Kasna of Errakunta Thanda of Gudur mandal as he lost his wife Kalyani, daughter Prameela (bride-to-be), son Pradeep, brother Prasad and sister-in-law Laxmi.

“They left for Warangal via Narsampet to purchase the clothes and other marriage paraphernalia. I have learnt the sad news only after a few hours as I was in Mahabubabad to purchase the almirah,” said Kasna, who fainted after hearing about the accident. “I run a trolley autorickshaw to eke out a living, but I wanted to see my children in high positions and ensured them good education,” he told ‘Telangana Today’.

“My another son, Praveen, who works in London, had returned for the marriage but is in quarantine in Hyderabad,” he said and added that Prameela, who completed her B.Com, was taking coaching for a bank job. “Her engagement with Dharavath Vinod Kumar, a B.Tech graduate, of Dharavath thanda in Dornakal mandal, was performed on January 8. We were all busy in the marriage works,” he added.

