Six killed in road accident in Mahabubabad

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock over the incident and also expressed condolences to the kin of the bereaved family members.

By | Published: 2:40 pm 2:43 pm

Mahabubabad: In a gory accident, six persons were killed as an over-speeding lorry rammed into the auto rickshaw in which they were travelling on the outskirts of Marrimitta village of Gudur mandal in the district on Friday. All of them were killed on the spot.

The deceased persons were identified as family members of one Jatoth Kasna. They include his wife Jatoth Kalyani (48), daughter Jatoth Prameela (23), son Jatoth Pradeep (25). Their relative Jatoth Prasad (42) his daughter Jatoth Divya (19), and autodriver Jatoth Ramu (33).

All the deceased were from Errakunta thanda of Gudur mandal. According to the relatives of the deceased, the family members were going to Narsampet to purchase the ‘marriage clothes’ as the marriage of Prameela was fixed a couple of days ago. When the auto rickshaw reached Marrimitta, an over speeding lorry coming from Narsampet rammed into it.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock over the incident and also expressed condolences to the kin of the bereaved family members. Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod also expressed condolences to the relatives of the deceased. Dayakar Rao said that they would take steps to extend all the help to the kin of the deceased families.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .