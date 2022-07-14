Bridge across Gangamma Vagu to help Dhup Singh Thanda residents: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:13 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has assured to build a permanent bridge across the Gangamma Vagu, a local stream, to provide safe connectivity for the residents of Dhup Singh Thanda of Havelighanpur Mandal in Medak district.

Since the culvert was getting damaged every time the area witnessed heavy rain, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the village remains cut off from the rest of the world until the rains recede. To provide a permanent solution, a bridge will be built at a cost of Rs 3 crore. Since Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the Ministers, MPs, and MLAs to visit the rain-affected areas, Rao has said that he along with Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, and MLA M Padamdebvendar Reddy came to see a culvert which was got damaged due to continuous rains.

Since the engineering officials have already prepared a proposal on the project, the Minister has assured to get the Rs 3 crore granted. During an interaction with the residents of Dhup Singh Thanda, Rao enquired about the issues being faced by them. He has instructed the officials to resolve all the problems at the Thanda. The villagers were forced to travel long distances on foot from the Kamareddy district since the culvert got swept away.

Officials and elected representatives were providing all the essential commodities at the doorstep during the past three days. Collector S Harish, officials from irrigation, engineering and other departments also accompanied the Minister. Earlier, Harish Rao held a review meeting with the officials and elected representatives over the rain impact in Medak collectorate. Asking the officials to provide all the support to the people, he has directed the elected representatives and officials to stay available to people round the clock until the situation eases.

