Rana bringing back football’s past glory through HFC

Football gets the required backing as celebs believe that ISL is turning out to be a game changer in reviving the sport

Football is the stuff of the legends they say. Even the greatest of cricketers have been admirers of football. The sport that demands so much physical endurance and mental will, had taken a backseat compared to cricket.

However, ISL (Indian Super League) is making attempts to revive the sport in India. Even more so, it is getting due attention as celebrities entered the action, vouching for players originating from the local land.

Rana Daggubati, actor and co-owner of Hyderabad Football Club, feels that the ISL has done a brilliant job in making the sport popular in rural India, along with cities. “Football as a sport has been growing in the country. Football has a great history when it comes to Hyderabad. Our city has produced some of the best footballers India has ever seen, and through Hyderabad Football Club, we want to try and bring back that past glory,” he added.

Telugu celebs like Kajal Agarwal, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni, Sudheer Babu, Sumanth, Sushanth, Navdeep, Niddhi Agarwal, Priyamani, and Pragya Jaiswal have been endorsing the Hyderabad FC by liberally extending their support, sporting HFC jerseys — which has created quite a buzz on social media.

“Football is an electrifying sport and Hyderabadis love it. Hyderabad’s first ISL team has been actively promoting the football culture in the city and is looking to bring back its declined glory. As an actor, I want to extend my support to them and would love to see them lift the cup this season. I have played a sportsman in one of my films and understand how much hard work, determination and passion goes into a players life. I wish Rana, Varun and the whole team of Hyderabad FC all the luck. I will be cheering them all the way to the end,” said actor Naga Chaitanya.

