Broken promises, old manifestos return to haunt Congress in Telangana

Despite ruling the country for a decade, the Congress never implemented such a scheme for farmers, though it repeated the same promise twice in its manifesto consecutively. The same can be found in the 2004 and 2009 election manifestos of the Congress in their official website.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:02 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: In stark contrast to its poll rhetoric revolving around guarantees, the Congress is facing severe criticism for its failure to fulfill its commitments made way back in its election manifestos of 2004 and 2009.

The party’s repeated electoral promise for a ‘Direct Income Support to Farmers’ has become a glaring example of how the Congress has been a disastrous failure in implementing commitments made to farmers.

On Wednesday, netizens shared posts on the Congress failures in implementing its promises repeatedly.

“#Expose: Congress’s commitment in their Manifesto” 🚨 In 2004 & 2009: Congress, in its manifesto, promised ‘Direct Income Support to Farmers’ (Pic1 – verifiable on their website) Despite ruling the country for a decade, INC never implemented such a scheme for farmers,… pic.twitter.com/DHmeo6TBtg — Nayini Anurag Reddy (@NAR_Handle) November 22, 2023

They pointed out that while the Congress could not fulfill its promises, Telangana in 2018, became the first State in the country to launch Rythu Bandhu scheme which is first ever direct farm input assistance programme in India.

They highlighted the glaring difference between the empty promises of the Congress and and the proactive measures taken by the BRS.