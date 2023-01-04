Bronze statue of Louis Braille unveiled in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Source: Twitter/KoppulaEshwarBRS.

Hyderabad: Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said the State government was providing Braille textbooks and sheets free of cost to schools for the visually challenged across the State.

Speaking after unveiling a 9-feet tall bronze statue of Louis Braille in a park situated at Welfare Bhavan here on Wednesday, Koppula Eshwar said the braille books and sheets were being printed at a printing press run by Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation.

The Telangana government was implementing four percent reservation in jobs for the disabled and five percent in the education and employment sectors, he said, adding that special coaching and study material was being provided for free of cost to persons with disability preparing for various competitive exams.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and State Disabled Corporation Chairman K Vasudeva Reddy were present.