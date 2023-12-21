BRS, AIMIM stage walkout from Assembly

Expressing dissatisfaction over the reply given by Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on their queries on power sector, the BRS and the AIMIM staged a walkout from the House on Thursday.

09:06 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, while seeking clarification on the white paper on power sector tabled in the Assembly, wanted know why there were differences in the figure of total debts of the Discoms in the data presented in the white paper on finance on Wednesday and the white paper on the power sector tabled on Thursday. He pointed out that in one white paper, the debt was Rs. 81,516 crore, while in the other it was Rs. 78,553 crore.

Stating that the officials were submitting wrong figures to the House, the AIMIM floor leader urged the Speaker to move a privilege motion against officials responsible for the mistakes and take stringent action against them. After finishing his statement Owaisi went out of the house and in the meantime, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu clarified that there was no mistake in the figures and that Rs. 78,553 crore was the debt till March 31, 2023, whereas Rs. 81,516 crore was debt till October 31. “Due to the difference of months there is a slight difference in the figure,”he clarified.

Meanwhile, Owaisi came back to the House and demanded that the Deputy Chief Minister clarify his doubts, but the latter informed that Sridhar Babu had already answered his queries. An agitated Owaisi started shouting and accused the government of running away from discussion and started walking out of the House along with his party members.

At the same time, the BRS members too protested and staged a walkout.