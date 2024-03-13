Lok Sabha elections 2024: BRS releases second list with four candidates

The decision was reached following a meeting between BRS chief Chandrashekhar Rao and BSP Telangana president RS Praveen Kumar recently.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 March 2024, 09:31 PM

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday released the second list of the party’s candidates for four Parliamentary constituencies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He congratulated all the candidates on the occasion and urged the party cadre to put on united fight for the party’s victory in the elections.

Accordingly, former MLC Kasani Gnaneswar Mudiraj will contest from Chevella Parliamentary constituency, while Dr Kadiyam Kavya will be the BRS candidate from Warangal. Similarly, former TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan has been nominated to contest from Nizamabad while Gali Anil Kumar is the candidate for Zaheerabad constituency.

The BRS chief held comprehensive discussions with the party senior leaders from the respective constituencies and finalised the candidates following a unanimous decision. While the first list comprised sitting MPs, the party leadership opted for new candidates in the second list. So far, the BRS announced candidates for total nine costituencies and is expected to announce candidates for another five to six constituencies, based on the seat-sharing adjustments with BSP.

BRS, BSP reach concensus on seat-sharing

Meanwhile, the crucial meeting between BRS president Chandrashekhar Rao and BSP central coordinator Ramji Gautam turned out to be a success, with both the parties reaching a consensus on the seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A joint announcement will be made after the results of the meeting are discussed with BSP national president Mayawati.

Both the BRS and the BSP have already announced their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. The decision was reached following a meeting between Chandrashekhar Rao and BSP Telangana president RS Praveen Kumar recently.

Accordingly, BSP national president Mayawati sent the party MP Ramji Gautam along with Praveen Kumar and other leaders to hold talks with Chandrashekhar Rao. The leaders arrived at the former Chief Minister’s residence in Nandinagar on Wednesday evening and discussed about the possible seats from where the BSP is keen to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

In a statement, Ramji Gautam informed that both the parties have reached a consensus on seat-sharing and that a joint announcement would be made in a couple of days. Former Minister T Harish Rao and other BRS senior leaders were also present.