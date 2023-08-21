BRS cadre organise celebrations akin to victory rallies

Hyderabad: The BRS cadre organised massive celebrations as party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao released the first list of the party candidates retaining majority of the sitting MLAs to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

The celebrations were no less than the victory rallies in several Assembly constituencies.

Soon after the list was released, BRS leaders and activists who gathered outside Telangana Bhavan in large numbers, danced to drum beats amid showering of flowers and bursting of crackers.

They even distributed sweets and congratulated each other as their MLAs were retained to contest.

Similar scenes were witnessed in many Assembly constituencies where supporters of BRS MLAs gathered at the camp offices in large numbers and broke into celebrations.

While some party leaders carried their sitting MLAs on their shoulders, a few others even organised rallies raising slogans in some constituencies.

They thanked the BRS President for giving another opportunity for their MLA and vowed to ensure their hat-trick win in the upcoming elections.