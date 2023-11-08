BRS candidates file nominations in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister and BRS candidate for Karimnagar assembly constituency, Gangula Kamalakar filed his nomination on Wednesday.

A three-time MLA from Karimnagar, Kamalakar was re-nominated for the segment by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the first list of the party candidates announced for various constituencies.

Kamalakar, along with his family members, offered special prayers in Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy and Yagna Varaha Swamy temples by placing his nomination papers. He then headed to the Collectorate as part of a massive rally and submitted his nomination papers.

On the other hand, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar accompanied by TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar filed his nomination. Korutla BRS candidate Dr Kalvakuntla Sanjay Kumar also filed his nomination. Sanjay Kumar along with his father and sitting MLA K Vidhyasagar Rao and other family members reached the RDO office where he handed over his nomination papers to the returning officer.

