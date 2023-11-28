BRS candidates’s electioneering in erstwhile Khammam gets good response

BRS cadres took out a massive bike rally in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: The BRS candidates in ten Assembly constituencies in erstwhile Khammam district have wrapped up electioneering on Tuesday for the Assembly elections.

A huge bike rally was organised by the BRS city wing in Khammam. The BRS candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with MP Nama Nageswara Rao took part in the rally from Pavilion Ground to Mamata Hospital with 3,000 motorbikes.

Ajay Kumar thanked the BRS ranks for making the motorcycle rally a grand success. Khammam people should vote for the BRS on November 30 and strengthen the hands of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said.

The BRS candidates, Kandala Upender Reddy of Palair constituency, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah of Sathupalli, Lingala Kamal Raju of Madhira, Ramulu Naik of Wyra, Vanama Venkateswara Rao of Kothagudem, B Haripriya of Yellandu, Dr. Tellam Venkata Rao of Bhadrachalam, M Nageswara Rao of Aswaraopet and Rega Kantha Rao of Pinapaka constituency conducted extensive campaign during the past couple of months seeking votes from the public.

Chandrashekhar Rao addressed Praja Ashirwada Sabhas in all the ten Assembly constituencies of Khammam and Kothagudem districts creating a momentum for the BRS campaigning. The party working president KT Rama Rao also boosted the party’s electioneering in Bhadrachalam, Yellandu, Kothagudem and Aswaraopet constituencies in Kothagudem district.

The Chief Minister during his public meetings assured that Dalit Bandhu would be implemented on saturation basis in Madhira, Palair and Wyra besides Sathupalli Assembly constituencies. Khammam candidate Ajay Kumar said he would request the Chief Minister to implement Dalit Bandhu on saturation basis in the constituency after the party forming the government.