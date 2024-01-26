Delegation of BRS MPs to meet Jal Shakti Minister on Krishna water issues

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 08:10 PM

Hyderabad: A delegation of the BRS Parliamentary party would meet the union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and discuss the raw deal sought to be meted out to the State by making it to surrender the operational control of joint projects in Krishna basin to the KRMB, said BRS leader and MLA T Harish Rao on Friday.

Talking to the media persons after the BRS Parliamentary Party meeting held at Yerravalli, he said the State was let down by both BJP and Congress during the State bifurcation in the past. The Congress government in the State had failed miserably in safeguarding the interests of the State. By handing over the control of Nagarjuna Sagar dam and Srisailam project along with 15 other outlets to the River Board, the government had left the irrigation interests in the lurch.

The Krishna River Management Board had already made public the minutes of the high level meeting held with the Irrigation Secretaries in evidence of the State’s concurrence to decision to hand over the joint projects to the river board. How can the projects be surrendered to the board without finalising State’s share of the river watera, he questioned. The State official machinery was now totally deprived of its access to the projects because of the ill-advised move, he averred.

The Centre had backed out on the implementation of different commitments given to the State. Revival of the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) was one such promises made to the State. Union Minister Amit Shah had given an assurance to this effect. But it could not be implemented so far. Demanding the Centre to take up BC census, he said the BRS Parliamentary party would make a strong case of the pending issues of the State during the session.

Harish Rao demanded State government to implement all its guarantees and promises well before notification was issued for the Parliamentary elections. The Congress government which had made big promises to the people, but proved to be low on delivery. Its six guarantees involved some 13 promises. The government should have focused its attention to the implementation of promises instead of indulging in a smear campaign.

The new government would be completing its first 100 days by March 17. It should be able to implement all its assurances well before the deadline. Congress Party had give three assurance to women and it could implement only one of it so far, he said.