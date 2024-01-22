BRS concludes preparatory meetings for Lok Sabha polls

Hyderabad: Discussing the internal issues and factors that led to its recent electoral setback, the BRS on Monday concluded the preparatory meetings which were held for 16 days. These meetings, spanning all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, have laid the groundwork for future reviews of assembly constituencies starting in February.

Addressing the last preparatory meeting for Lok Sabha elections on Nalgonda constituency at Telangana Bhavan here, BRS working president KT Rama Rao pointed out that the illegal alliance between Congress and BJP has been exposed during the no-confidence motion in Nalgonda municipality. He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was training his guns at the BRS from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s shoulders. He called on BRS members to create awareness among the people about the collusion between both these parties.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of BRS activists, Rama Rao termed them as protagonists of the party who kept it strong for all these years. He reminded that after the recent electoral defeat, it was the BRS activists who gave courage to the party. Stating that there is a huge support for the party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and many people have already distanced themselves from the Congress, he urged the party members to rededicate themselves to strengthen the party and positively shape public perception in favour of BRS during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“We haven’t even started talking, but the Congress leaders are already scared and running away. Imagine what will happen if the party president Chandrashekhar Rao comes to the Assembly,” he cautioned the opponents.

The BRS working president criticised Congress leaders for making impractical promises during the elections without considering their consequences. Accusing the Congress leaders of trying to evade implementing these promises with lame excuses, he vowed that the BRS will not let it happen. Due to the apathy of the Congress government, major irrigation projects have been handed over to the Krishna River Management Board and the future of Telangana has been put in danger.

He pointed out that for the first time in the recent times, farmers are facing the threat of declaring a crop holiday under Nagarjuna Sagar ayacut due to inefficiency of the Congress government. He stated that the power cuts have already begun in the State, while the Congress leaders are hatching plans to evade their electoral promises like free power upto 200 units to every household. “During elections, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy urged people not to pay the electricity bills from last November. Let us all encourage people to send their bills to him, instead of paying them,” he added.

Reflecting on the recent elections in Nalgonda, where the results deviated from the campaign’s favourable outlook, Rama Rao acknowledged a lack of coordination between the party and the government. He stressed the importance of countering false propaganda on social media and called for collective efforts to secure victory in the Nalgonda Parliament Election.