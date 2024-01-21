Modi, Revanth conspiring to wipe out BRS: KTR

However, the BRS feared neither Modi nor Revanth Reddy and would continue to fight as the voice of people of Telangana, says KTR.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 January 2024, 08:37 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing party leaders from the Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency on Sunday.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy were conspiring to wipe out the BRS. However, the BRS feared neither Modi nor Revanth Reddy and would continue to fight as the voice of people of Telangana, he said while addressing BRS leaders from the Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency.

Rama Rao cited the recent remarks of BJP national secretary Bandi Sanjay and a senior journalist’s editorial in a vernacular daily in this regard. “According to their comments, recently when Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Modi in New Delhi, he told them that he would fully cooperate to finish the BRS. It is clear that BJP and Congress are one in Telangana,” he said.

The BRS working president lashed out at the Congress-BJP nexus, pointing out that while the Congress in New Delhi criticised that Adani and Modi were the same, Revanth Reddy signed an investment agreement with the same Adani in Davos. “As long as the BRS ruled the State, we did not allow Adani to set foot in Telangana,” he said.

In a strong counter to Bhatti Vikramarka, Rama Rao demanded him to explain how speaking the truth and asking people not to pay electricity bills could be termed as a destructive mindset when the BRS was only repeating what the Congress leaders had promised during the Assembly elections. Both Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had asked people not to pay electricity bills of less than 200 units, as Sonia Gandhi ‘would pay’ them after the Congress came to power in Telangana.

“Since when has speaking the truth become anti-establishment or destructive mindset? The Congress leaders said that Sonia Gandhi will pay our electricity bills of upto 200 units. Let us all send electricity bills to Sonia Gandhi. BRS MLAs and leaders should convince people to send bills to her. The Congress leaders are trying to evade their promises. We should spread this word amongst the public,” he added.

The former Minister also lashed out at Bhatti Vikramarka stating that if Pragathi Bhavan was as luxurious as was claimed by the Deputy Chief Minister, the latter should have exposed it by now. The Congress had got habituated to making promises and then evading them. He wanted the BRS leaders to effectively use the Right to Information Act and confront the Congress government on its electoral promises apart from countering its false propaganda on social media.

Acknowledging the mistakes which led to the party’s defeat in the recent Assembly elections, the BRS working president assured that they would not be repeated. Pointing out that the BRS lost 14 seats with a thin margin of votes, he said that if the party had won another seven to eight seats, there would have been a hung Assembly in the State.

Rama Rao reiterated that the BRS was the only voice of Telangana, with the history of fighting for Telangana’s rights in the Parliament. It was imperative for the BRS to win all the 16 of 17 MP seats to ensure that Telangana’s voice was heard in the Lok Sabha. He reminded that the BRS had lost the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat during the previous elections by a few votes and with some hard work by the party leaders, the party which secured all seven Assembly segments under Malkajgiri constituency, could win it this time.

“The Car has only gone for servicing and will run again at double the speed. Let us remove misconceptions among the minorities, strengthen the party from grassroots and work together for the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.