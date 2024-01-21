BRS likely to have mix of experienced, fresh faces for Lok Sabha polls

While the final decision will be taken by party chief, a majority of leaders have already suggested to the party leadership not to repeat several candidates.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: After rigorous brainstorming to identify factors that led to its defeat in the recent Assembly elections, the BRS is likely to opt for new candidates in at least six Parliamentary constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. While the final decision will be taken by party chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, a majority of leaders have already suggested to the party leadership not to repeat several candidates.

Since January 3, the BRS has been conducting the Lok Sabha constituency-wise preparatory meetings as a move to galvanise the party cadre and formulate a robust action plan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. All the top leadership led by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and others along with senior leaders from all constituencies have openly discussed and dissected each and every factor that led to the party’s performance.

In a departure from tradition, they even acknowledged lack of party committees, effective communication and coordination as well as inaccessibility of top leadership to the party cadre and vowed not to repeat the mistakes. Amid these circumstances, a majority of leaders have opined that there should be a change in certain candidates. Several leaders are learnt to have requested the party leadership not to hesitate denying tickets to candidates who are not in a position to win the polls.

Sources said the top leadership was also of a similar opinion which was summarised and submitted to the party president. The party leaders have reportedly suggested for a mix of experienced leaders and fresh faces, coupled with a cautious approach to seat selection.

“Unlike earlier, there are multiple contenders for the Lok Sabha tickets and the demand has grown only stronger following the poor performance of some sitting candidates in the Assembly elections. Chances are plenty for the party leadership to change the candidates to win a majority of the MP seats,” a senior BRS functionary told Telangana Today.

Of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats, the BRS traditionally “leaves” the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat to AIMIM. From the remaining seats, the party is likely to renominate around seven of its nine sitting MPs and also four of its seven candidates who lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speculations are rife around Chandrashekhar Rao contesting from the Medak constituency which lies vacant following the election of sitting candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy to the State Assembly. However, party sources said there were no such immediate plans as the party chief was keen to strengthen the party from the grassroots level to make it an undisputable force in the State.

Other sitting MPs include Nama Nageswara Rao, BB Patil, G Ranjith Reddy, B Venkatesh Netha, Manne Srinivas Reddy, P Ramulu, Pasunuri Dayakar, and Kavitha Maloth. Of these, at least one of the sitting MPs from the remaining constituencies is likely to be changed, due to strong opposition from local cadre.

Among the Lok Sabha constituencies which are currently being represented by the Opposition parties, the candidature of former MPs Godam Nagesh from Adilabad, B Vinod Kumar from Karimnagar, K Kavitha from Nizamabad, is very likely. Fresh faces might be chosen in both Malkajgiri and Secunderabad constituencies which earlier had Marri Rajasekhar Reddy (who has been elected to the Assembly) and Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav during 2019 polls. The BRS is scouting for candidates for both Nalgonda and Bhongir constituencies where Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and former MLA Budida Bikshmaiah are said to be frontrunners respectively.

With Chandrashekhar Rao fast recovering from his hip replacement surgery and anticipated to return to active politics from the second week of February, the candidates are likely to be finalised after weighing all possibilities.