BRS condemns BJP MP’s abusive remarks in Lok Sabha

BRS MLC K Kavitha urged Speaker Om Birla to take immediate and stringent action against the BJP MP for his abusive remarks.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:54 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday, condemned the abusive remarks made by South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on the floor of the Lok Sabha towards BSP MP Danish Ali in a disrespectful manner.

“Shameful of the BJP MP to indulge in such abusive and atrocious behaviour. What’s even more shocking and shameful is the Speaker allowing this nonsense in Loksabha!! If this can happen in Parliament, I shudder to imagine what the situation in BJP governed states is, (sic)” he said in a post on X.

BRS MLC KT Rama Raourged Speaker Om Birla to take immediate and stringent action against the BJP MP for his abusive remarks.

Taking to X, Kavitha said, “It’s saddening and shocking to hear the disrespectful comments made by MP Ramesh Bidhuri towards MP Danish Ali Ji in the supreme legislature of our Nation. Such behavior has no place in our democratic discourse.

I request Hon’ble speaker Om Birla Ji to take immediate and stringent action.” While speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday during the late night discussion on success of Chandrayaan-3 and the achievements of India’s space programme, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri used abusive words against BSP MP Danish Ali.

The remarks received wide-spread condemnation, prompting the BJP leadership to issue a showcause notice to the MP. Speaker Om Birla also took ‘serious note’ of the objectionable comments made by Ramesh Bidhuri and warned him of ‘strict action’, if such behaviour is repeated in the future, even as the opposition leaders demanded for his suspension.