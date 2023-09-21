NDMA’s test message triggers a few laughs at KTR’s programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:11 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: A test emergency cell broadcast message from the National Disaster Management Authority, which is being sent to mobile users across the country on Thursday, triggered a few laughs during Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s programme at the Eurofins campus here.

Someone in the audience got the test warning message on a mobile phone while Rama Rao was speaking, prompting the Minister to ask whether that was a fire alarm.

“Is there a fire alarm? Should we vacate?” he asked. When one of the organisers said no, the Minister was a little surprised. “What do you mean ‘No’. It’s a fire alarm, I think we should go,” he said.

It was then that one of the organisers clarified that it was a mobile phone message.

“Ok. This is a closed auditorium. So good luck, guys,” the Minister replied with a smile, triggering laughter in the auditorium.