Khammam emerged as a model city in Telangana: Puvvada

The development which Khammam witnessed now has become possible because of days of hard work and the funds worth crores of rupees granted by the government, said Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar addressing gathering in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: Khammam city has been developed as a model city in the last nine years with large amounts of funds sanctioned by the State government, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The minister laid the foundation stone for several development works to be executed at a cost of Rs 2.95 crore in Khammam on Thursday. Addressing a gathering he said Khammam city has become an example for other municipal bodies in the State and called upon the public to support the government.

Ajay Kumar said that once the city of Khammam used to be in a neglected state without proper roads, sewage drains, lacked drinking water supply and a proper development plan. As a result people faced serious problems.

The development which the city witnessed now has become possible because of days of hard work and the funds worth crores of rupees granted by the government, the minister said adding he treats Khammam citizens as his family members and strives to provide them with all facilities.

The government was committed to Khammam city development according to the needs of the people. No other municipal corporation has received as much funds as Khammam Municipal Corporation because of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, Ajay Kumar noted.

There was a need for further development in the city and for that the BRS should form the government in next elections. The people in Khammam should bless the BRS candidates in upcoming elections, he urged.

Earlier in the day Ajay Kumar paid tributes to freedom fighter late Konda Laxman Bapuji on his death anniversary by garlanding the statue of Bapuji on the Lakaram tank bund in Khammam. He said Bapuji fought for a separate Telangana all his life and recalled Bapuji’s selfless services for the cause.