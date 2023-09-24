BRS defies exodus taunt, witnesses influx from Opposition parties

Numerous leaders from opposition parties are seeking to join the BRS, widely perceived as the 'winning horse' in the electoral race

By PS Dileep Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Hyderabad: In a dramatic twist, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi is experiencing an unexpected surge in new entrants from rival parties. Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, the taunt that there would be an exodus of dissident leaders from the party has been proved wrong with the surprising influx of leaders from opposition parties seeking to join the ruling party.

The decision of BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to release a list of 115 out of 119 candidates for the impending elections initially fuelled speculation that disgruntled party members might defect to other political parties. Contrary to these speculations, numerous leaders from opposition parties are seeking to join the BRS, widely perceived as the ‘winning horse’ in the electoral race.

Over the last month, the BRS has witnessed a remarkable influx of leaders from rival parties, ranging from close associates of prominent opposition figures to influential leaders at the mandal and constituency levels. This unexpected surge has reshaped the electoral dynamics in the State and raised questions about the strategies of rival parties in the face of the BRS’s formidable position.

Prominent figures among the recent entrants include noted folk singer and YSR Telangana Party spokesperson Epuri Somanna, former BJP Kothagudem unit president Koneru Satyanarayana (known as Chinni), Congress leader Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy, and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy’s confidante Venkat Reddy and his wife as well as Bagh Amberpet corporator Padma Venkat Reddy, among others.

Source said the BRS was strategically focusing on attracting young leaders from opposition parties apart from making efforts to bring back those who were closely associated during the Telangana movement, but had earlier left the party for various reasons. This dual approach underscores the party’s intent to strengthen its cadre and broaden its base ahead of the elections.

Simultaneously, the BRS leadership is working diligently to consolidate its existing cadre, with a particular focus on preventing the defection of key leaders during the election season. The party leadership is taking proactive measures to reassure the aspirants who did not secure MLA tickets of alternative opportunities within the party’s framework.

“There is bound to be some dissidence, given the high number of aspirants and the competitive spirit. However, under the guidance of the Chief Minister, a team of senior party leaders is engaging with these aspirants, offering assurances from the party leadership to accommodate them effectively,” a BRS general secretary told Telangana Today.

Sources said the BRS leadership was keen to extinguish the dissidence within the party by this month and intensify its poll campaign. In the run-up to the polls, the party leadership is not willing to leave any stone unturned and is looking to ensure that there are no hurdles in its victory for a third consecutive term.