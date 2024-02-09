BRS demands CM Revanth Reddy to cancel MoU with Adani

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, he said the investment offers from crony capitalists like Adani were not encouraged by the BRS regime in the larger interests of the State's economy.

Published Date - 9 February 2024, 07:51 PM

(Source: Facebook/Dr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy)

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Friday demanded the State government to annul the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with the Adani Group in Davos. The Adanis have announced investments of Rs.12,400 crore in Telangana as part of the MoU.

Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi were skeptical about such investments. He also wanted the government to complete the disbursement of the Rythu Bandhu assistance to the Rabi farmers in the State in one go, instead of making payments in instalments dragging the payments process like daily serial episodes on television.

The Rythu Bandhu assistance should serve its objective, he insisted. The government should allocate required funds in the budget for extending the enhanced assistance of Rs 15000 per acre to the farmers under Rythu Bandhu at least for the next installment in Khariff. He welcomed the free bus travels introduced by the State government as part of its six guarantees.

But the government should address the issues of auto drivers who were left with no takers for their services after the free bus travel was introduced for women. He also stated that the BRS government during its ten year rule had transformed the city of Hyderabad. It made the city livable and lovable by adding substantially to its brand image.

The law and order situation was good. Drawing the attention of the house to the plight of the auto drivers in the State of late, BRS member Sunitha Lakshma Reddy said the auto men were facing an uncertain future and many of them were in a desperate situation. Some of them were dying by suicide.

Families losing their bread winners were left in wretched conditions. The government must consider payment of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of each auto driver who died by suicide.

She also wanted the government to provide better bus services for the free travel of women. Former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said in his address that the BRS as a constructive opposition party had got the responsibility to remind the Congress government of its promises and guarantees to be fulfilled.

It is for the government to ensure the fulfilment of all its promises and guarantees. By implementing its promises successfully the government would be able to make name and fame for itself, he stressed.