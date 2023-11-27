| Brs Gears Up For Massive Show Of Strength Before Polls In Warangal

The massive gathering of the BRS is slated to take place at the sprawling grounds of Kakatiya Medical College within the West constituency limits

Published Date - 07:10 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Warangal: In a bid to showcase the strength and support of the party, leaders of the BRS have been making arrangements for a key election rally scheduled for Tuesday. The rally, set to be addressed by the party’s supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, aims to galvanise support and highlight the achievements of the BRS government ahead of the imminent conclusion of the election campaign.

Led by West and East MLAs Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Nannapuneni Narender, the BRS cadre is mobilising efforts to ensure a significant turnout at the event, expected to draw in one lakh people from both constituencies. The massive gathering is slated to take place at the sprawling grounds of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) within the West constituency limits.

Anticipating a massive gathering, the party’s top brass, including MPs Banda Prakash and Pasurnri Dayakar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, former MLC Baswaraju Sariah, and the MLAs from both constituencies, convened a coordination meeting a few days ago. Their aim was to meticulously strategise and finalise plans to ensure the event’s success.

In an appeal to the public, MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar urged citizens to attend the rally to gain insights into the developmental milestones achieved under the rule of the BRS.

The fervour and anticipation for this event are high, with speculations rife that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will make his appearance at the venue around 2 pm.

Subsequently, he is slated to head to Gajwel, where he is scheduled to address the final meeting of the election campaign.