Warangal CP urges coordinated efforts for peaceful Assembly polls

Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha emphasised the need for coordination among officers to ensure a secure and smooth electoral process

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:47 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Warangal CP AK Jha meeting with officials on Monday.

Hanamkonda: In preparation for the upcoming assembly elections, Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha emphasised the need for coordination among officers to ensure a secure and smooth electoral process.

He held a meeting with various ranks within the Warangal Police Commissionerate, stressing the imperative of collaborative efforts to maintain peace and security during the upcoming election day. Attended by DCPs, ACPs, Inspectors, and Sub-Inspectors, the meeting focused on outlining strategies to guarantee an environment where voters can freely exercise their rights without fear.

“Vigilant performance of duties is paramount,” the CP emphasised, underscoring the importance of preemptive measures to avert any untoward incidents on election day. Advanced planning at police stations and thorough information gathering at polling locations were highlighted as key strategies to facilitate a seamless electoral process.

Furthermore, special attention was directed towards villages known for tensions, with an assertive stance proposed to address any disruptions to peace and security. Stringent action against individuals attempting to manipulate voters or instigate disturbances was stressed.

The Commissioner urged officers to promptly report any election violations, providing concrete evidence to facilitate immediate registration of cases where confirmed breaches occurred. Transparency in executing duties, especially those related to election monitoring, was underscored as pivotal to instill confidence among voters.