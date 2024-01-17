BRS has no intentions of toppling State Govt: Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 08:45 PM

BRS leader Vinod Kumar addressing press conference in Ellanthakunta mandal on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: BRS leader and former MP, B Vinod Kumar said the BRS had no intentions to topple the Congress government. However, people would definitely bring down the State government if the Congress party failed to implement its guarantees within 100 days.

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s comments that Congress government is going to be toppled, and his offer to the Congress party to work with the BJP were strange, he opined while addressing a press conference in Ellanthakunta on Wednesday.

Stating that the BJP leader was making baseless comments, he said that it was not proper on the part of Sanjay Kumar to make such comments against BRS. The MP should mind his language, he warned.

BRS was a strong opposition along with 39 MLAs as well as majority members in the council, he said and informed to fight on the public issues.

People exercised votes to congress party as the latter promised to give Rs 500 bonus to farmers from Yasangi season, Rs 15,000 under Rythu Bharosa, Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver, one tola gold along with Rs 1 lakh under Kalyanalaxmi and others.

Besides waiving 200 units of power bills, it was also promised to provide Rs 2,500 under Maha Lakshmi scheme. While participating in public meetings, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy himself said that AICC leader Sonia Gandhi would pay power bills.

People are eagerly waiting for the congress party to implement all its promises within 100 days. Being an opposition party, BRS would definitely wage agitation if the government failed to implement its promises, Vinod Kumar made it clear.