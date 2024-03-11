BRS has to win more MP seats to force Congress keep promises: Harish

The people were now realising that the Congress government had failed to implement Rythu Bandhu, crop loan waiver, and the Rs.500 bonus per quintal of paddy among other promises, said Harish Rao

Published Date - 11 March 2024

Former Minister T Harish Rao is addressing party cadre in Siddipet on Monday.

Siddipet: Former Mister T Harish Rao said the BRS has to win more MP seats this time if the people of the State want the Congress government to implement all the promises made during the Assembly election campaign.

Addressing the party cadre during a preparatory meeting for the Lok Sabha elections in Siddipet on Monday, Harish Rao said the Congress had made false promises to lure voters ahead of the elections. The people were now realising that the Congress government had failed to implement Rythu Bandhu, crop loan waiver, and the Rs.500 bonus per quintal of paddy among other promises.

The Congress had also vowed to give one tola of gold apart from Rs.1 lakh as Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubharak benefit, but the same was still on paper. Accusing the Congress of bringing back the drought to the State, Harish Rao said the State government could not even supply 16 hours of quality power, let alone 24X7 power supply.

Stating that the Congress would not get enough seats in the Lok Sabha to become the main opposition, Harish Rao said Siddipet had achieved tremendous development during the last 10 years like Kuppam and Pulivendula. Accusing the BJP of giving a stepmotherly treatment to Telangana during its 10 years of rule, the former Minister said the Centre failed to grant even one medical college to Telangana though it had set up 157 colleges during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime across the nation. The Centre had failed to set up one Navodaya school in every district here besides denying the request of giving national status to irrigation projects here, he said, adding that BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao would remain the sole voice for Telangana at the national level.