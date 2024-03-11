Political heat in Telangana to go up on Tuesday

All three major parties in Telangana, the BRS, the Congress and the BJP are set to conduct public meetings at different venues on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 07:34 PM

Hyderabad: In tune with rising summer temperatures, the political heat in the State is also all set to shoot up a bit in the State on Tuesday with all three major parties here, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to conduct public meetings at different venues.

Though the Lok Sabha election schedule is yet to be announced, political parties are already getting into poll mode. Even as the ruling Congress is leaving no stone unturned to seek people’s support, the BRS is countering the government’s narrative and exposing its failures. Similarly, the BJP is keen on increasing its numbers from Telangana in these elections.

After the Nalgonda public meeting, which saw BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao coming out all guns blazing on the Congress, the BRS will witness the launch of its Lok Sabha elections campaign at a massive public meeting at SRR College Grounds in Karimnagar. Elaborate arrangements are being made to ensure there is no inconvenience for people turning up for the public meeting. The BRS president is already conducting a series of meetings with elected representatives and party leaders from different parliamentary constituencies on the strategies to be adopted for the elections, with a few candidates already announced.

On the other hand, the Congress is conducting a meeting at Parade Grounds, with party leaders claiming that one lakh women would attend the event. This meeting is being organized to showcase the Congress government’s committed towards women welfare and empowerment through the launch of free bus travel, Rs.500 LPG cylinder, 200 units of free power and the Indiramma Housing schemes. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to make a couple of announcements, especially over implementation of other promises made to the people.

Not to be left out, the BJP is also making key moves and conducting campaigns for the elections. union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in the city on Tuesday and participating in different programmes, including a Vijay Sankalp Sammelan and other meetings at Imperial Gardens and the Indira Priyadarshini auditorium here.