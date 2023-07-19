BRS leader Patnam Manikyam adopts orphaned children in Sangareddy

Manikyam, who founded Patnam Manikyam Foundation to carry out various social activities in Sangareddy district, presented Rs 50,000 to them as an immediate relief.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Sangareddy: In a humanitarian gesture, District Cooperative Central Bank Vice-chairman and senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Patnam Manikyam adopted two orphaned girl children and assured them all support for their education.

The two children Begari Mercy (12) and Begari Joysy (15), residents of Kondapur Mandal headquarters, had become orphans after their parents Mogulaiah and Amrutha passed away a few years ago. Since then, the children were staying with their maternal uncle’s family in Kondapur. Mercy and Joysy were studying in Classes 7 and 10 respectively in a local school in Kondapur.

Talking to the children and their uncle at his residence in Sangareddy on Wednesday, Manikyam assured them a monthly stipend until they complete their education. He also promised them a double bedroom house by pursuing the issue with the district administration soon. He said he would support them till they settled in life.