BRS leaders Jogu Ramanna, Balka Suman slam CM Revanth Reddy

BRS leaders Jogu Ramanna and Balka Suman said the Chief Minister had no right even to touch the Indravelli memorial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 February 2024, 08:12 PM

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to the disparaging remarks made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Indravelli, BRS leaders Jogu Ramanna and Balka Suman on Saturday said the Chief Minister had no right even to touch the Indravelli memorial.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, they said the Congress party leadership could not be absolved of its responsibility for the tribal killings. The Chief Minister had attended the programme amid heightened security with forces drawn from five districts. The Congress government did not allow even Gaddar to visit the memorial when he was alive.

BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao had got the opportunity to visit it only after becoming the Chief Minister of the State. They said funds for the construction of the Nagoba temple were given by Chandrashekhar Rao, but Revanth Reddy had performed the opening ceremony with all fanfare.

Adilabad district had received the required support from the government only during the BRS rule. As many as 220 tribal hamlets had become gram panchayats. It was Chandrashekhar Rao who had developed Jodeghat releasing Rs 22 crore. The profile of the erstwhile Adilabad had undergone a great change during the BRS rule. As many as 13 medium irrigation projects were completed with an outlay of Rs 800 crore.

Balka Suman said that the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Sonia Gandhi owed an apology to tribes of Indravelli. The apology tendered by Revanth Reddy would not serve the purpose.