| Brs Legislators Protest In Support Of Auto Drivers Affected By Mahalakshmi Scheme

BRS legislators protest in support of auto drivers affected by Mahalakshmi scheme

Amidst the protest, the legislators voiced deep concern over the distressing trend of suicides among auto drivers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 February 2024, 07:01 PM

Hyderabad: In a show of solidarity with auto drivers affected by the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme in Telangana, BRS MLAs and MLCs staged a protest against the Congress party in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Pink party members, including Harish Rao, Padi Kuahsik Reddy, Malla Reddy, Sudhir Reddy, and others, participated in the demonstration by travelling to the Telangana Assembly in auto-rickshaws from MLA quarters in Hyderguda.

Shockingly, 21 auto drivers have reportedly taken their lives in the past two months, underscoring the severity of the challenges they face under the new scheme’s implementation.

They also demanded to provide necessary support to mitigate the adverse effects on livelihoods of auto drivers.