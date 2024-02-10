Nalgonda police grants permission to BRS meeting, with conditions

Nalgonda: The district police has accorded permission to a public meeting of the BRS, which will be attended by party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, on February 13 at Nalgonda.

In the permission copy, which was issued to BRS district president Ravindra Kumar, the police has mentioned 10 conditions as well, under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant acts. The organizers should adhere to specified timings strictly, from 3 pm to 7 pm on the day. There should not be any disturbance to normal traffic on the roads and bursting of crackers will not be allowed. The conditions also stipulate that there should be no provocative or inflammatory statements and that the speakers at the meeting should not use intemperate and abusive language transgressing the limits of decency.

During the meeting, there should not be any attacks on personal character and conduct in utterances, it says, also adding that the permission was subject to cancellation at any time.