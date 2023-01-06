BRS makes light of Revanth’s complaint

MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy sought to know the benefits received by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for joining the Congress from Telugu Desam party

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:05 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Making light of the Congress complaint to the police over the defection of MLAs, BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy sought to know the benefits received by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for joining the Congress from Telugu Desam party.

When the TPCC president quit the TDP, he had submitted the resignation letter to Chandrababu Naidu but not to the Assembly Speaker, he said.

“What are the monetary benefits received by Revanth Reddy for quitting TDP and joining the Congress. Did he get benefits from Telugu Desam or Congress?” Rohit Reddy asked at a press conference on Friday.

The TPCC president had lodged the complaint only to divert the people’s attention from the internal bickering in the Congress. As per schedule 10 of the Constitution, the CLP was merged with the BRS (the then TRS) and the TPCC president should learn the rules, he said.

The allegations made by TPCC president over the MLAs defection were baseless, the BRS MLA from Vikarabad said.